Three finalists advance to next stage in FSU President search

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University concluded their first round of interviews for their open presidential position, appointing three of three candidates to the next step in the interview process.

After the final three spoke with the search committee, three were voted to move on to the next stage.

The search committee has approved the following candidates:

Giovanni Piedimento, Tulane University, VP for Research and Institutional Official

Robert Boulin, University of North Carolina, Executive Vice Chancellor & Provost

Richard McCullough, Harvard University, Vice Provost for Research

