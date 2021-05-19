Day 2 of FSU presidential community forums focus on Robert Blouin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day two and one step closer to finding FSU's newest campus leader with people gathering at the Turnbull Center Wednesday.

Choices are Richard McCullough from Harvard University, Tulane University's Dr. Giovanni Piedimonte and Wednesday's spotlight on University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Robert Blouin. Blouin said he hopes to bring his experience as provost to lead FSU.

"We need to be able to face them and deal with them and make sure every member of our community feels welcome. I think I'm a very good fit with the challenges and needs of FSU," said Blouin.

Students said the decision comes down to which leader can make students feel most comfortable, especially with the LGBTQ plus community.

"To protect our community. To make sure members of our community feel safe and included here at FSU," said Brendan Gerdts.

Travis Waters said he hopes the next president can bring more people that look like him to the table, focusing on diversity recruitment as a priority.

"Propelling students of color here at Florida State University into the sciences – social sciences, getting internships and different programs. Getting those things that are important. UF does a good job at that. UCF does a good job at that. I think it's time for FSU to take a bite of that pie," said Waters.

A board of trustees meeting will happen Monday where they will interview the candidates while taking into consideration community input. They're expected to make a decision then. Whatever choice they make, the board of governors will still have to approve that decision, on June 24.