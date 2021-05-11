FSU Presidential Search Committee selects first-round candidates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee will conduct the first round of interviews with nine candidates for university president Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15.
The committee selected the following candidates for first-round interviews:
Robert A. Blouin: Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
David K. Coburn: Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Florida State University
Richard M. Corcoran: Florida Education Commissioner, former Florida House Speaker
Randall W. Hanna: Dean and CEO, Florida State University, Panama City campus; Dean, College of Applied Sciences
Richard D. McCullough: Vice Provost for Research, Harvard University
Giovanni Piedimonte: Vice President for Research at Tulane University, and Professor of Pediatrics, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Tulane School of Medicine
Sean Pittman: CEO of Pittman Law Group
Mary Ann Rankin: Senior Vice President and Provost, University of Maryland, College Park
Michael K. Young: President Emeritus and Professor of Law and Professor of Public Policy, The Bush School of Government and Public Service, Texas A&M University