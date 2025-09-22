Former State Senator Loranne Ausley files for candidacy for Mayor of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Former State Senator Loranne Ausley has filed paperwork for candidacy for Mayor of Tallahassee, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website.

Right now, she'll join Daryl Parks and Jeremy Matlow for the mayoral seat. Parks just filed last Thursday, and we spoke to him about the decision on Friday.

Over the weekend, Matlow released a statement on Facebook regarding Ausley and Parks joining the race. He said in part,

"Everyday people feel like they have been shut out of the decision-making process. In 2026 we have an opportunity for real change in our city. I’m excited to hear the contributions other candidates will bring to the conversation and I’m committed to help move all ideas forward that improve the quality of life for the people of Tallahassee."

READ FULL POST BELOW:

Ausley previously served as the Senator for District 3, which represented Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties. In 2022, she lost the Senate seat to Corey Simon.

We've reached out to Ausley for comment. We're waiting to hear back.

To see other races and a list of current candidates in Leon County, click here.

