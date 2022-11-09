Corey Simon projected to unseat Loranne Ausley for Florida’s State Senate, District 3 seat

(WTXL) — Corey Simon is projected to defeat incumbent Loranne Ausley in Florida’s State Senate, District 3 election.

Unofficially with just one outstanding precinct, Simon, a Republican, earned 113,137 votes (53.15%), while Ausley, a Democrat, secured 99,711 votes (46.85%) in the general election Tuesday.

Ausley was elected to the Florida Senate in 2020.

The third district includes, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 8 (one outstanding precinct)

Gallop P. Franklin (Democratic) 36,967 votes (71.44%), Curt Bender (Republican) 14,779 votes (28.56%).

The district includes Gadsden and Leon counties.