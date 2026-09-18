Former Georgia deputy arrested after alleged misuse of Flock cameras

CITY HERE, Ga. (WTXL) — A former Colquitt County deputy was arrested and charged after alleged misuse of Flock cameras, the Georgia Bureau investigation announced earlier this week.

Bentley Hughes, 37, faces two counts of misuse of a license plate reader system and two counts of violation of oath of office.

The arrest is part of a growing list of law enforcement arrests, firings and resignations tied to alleged misuse of the controversial surveillance system across the country.

GBI officials say the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation Sept. 8 into alleged employee misuse of the automated license plate reader system.

"Preliminary information indicates that Hughes used the Flock Safety System for non-law enforcement purposes," GBI officials said in a release.

Officials did not provide any additional information about how Hughes may have used the system.

Hughs turned herself in on Monday was booked into the Colquitt County Jail, officials said.

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