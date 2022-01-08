Following third deadly shooting of 2022 in Tallahassee, locals speak up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two deadly shootings within 12 hours of each other happened in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.

The latest one, just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Railroad Avenue.

The second one, the night before, happened around 5 p.m. near Bannerman Road and Thomasville Road.

That case along Thomasville Road is being investigated as a road rage incident after deputies said one person drove a car into another person's car and shots were fired.

The crime scene tape is down as of Friday night, but just over 24 hours prior, people working nearby couldn't believe what took place here.

"It's very frightening," Henry Conrad said. "Things can escalate really quickly, and I didn't expect that to happen around here."

Conrad works at the Glo in Bannerman Crossing, located just over 1,000 feet away from where the deadly shooting happened Thursday night during rush hour.

She said she pumps at the very Circle K gas station where those shots were fired. But going forward, she told ABC 27 that she's hesitant to go back to that gas station.

"Just to know that something that bad could happen somewhere that I'm at all the time and it frightens me that something like that could happen to me or anyone that I know," Conrad said.

President of the American Safety Institute Bart Cassidy said road rage can escalate quickly, which is why you should always have a plan in place to protect yourself.

"If they're going to physically hurt you, if they're going to beat on your windows with a bat or a tire iron where they're going to do bodily damage to you, you have to do everything to protect yourself," Cassidy said. "I don't like someone having to shoot someone to protect themselves. Let's be clear about that, but if someone is going to hurt you and your family you got to do whatever you have to do to protect them."

Cassidy is also a Retired traffic homicide investigator for the New York Police Department and said that road rage happens everywhere and offered a reminder for those out on the roads.

"The car is a weapon," Cassidy added. "If someone's going to kill me and hurt me and my family, that car I'm in is a weapon and if I have to use it to get away from them I will."

He also said if someone is driving reckless to move away from them and if they're chasing you call 911 right away and head to the nearest busy location.

So far in 2022, there have been three deadly shootings in the Tallahassee area.

The first shooting took place on Jan. 1 on Okaloosa Street and the suspect has been arrested after a person was killed.

The second, Thursday evening on Thomasville Road and Bannerman Road just after 5 p.m after an altercation between two drivers left one person dead.

The third and most recent shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning outside a club on railroad avenue and left one man dead and two others hurt.