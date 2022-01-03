TPD makes arrest in New Years Day homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Sunday, Jan. 2, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested an adult male following a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 1 in the 800 block of Okaloosa Street.

Following an investigation by TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation between the arrestee and the male victim. The arrestee shot the victim while he was standing outside of his vehicle. When the victim re-entered the car to drive away, he crashed into a nearby fence.

The arrestee immediately fled the scene to a nearby residence, and the occupants called law enforcement because of the arrestee’s erratic behavior.

Life-saving measures were attempted by responding officers and Leon County Emergency Medical Services; sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Detectives were able to quickly determine the man who entered the residence was linked to the shooting, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Nathan Lewis, 37, was arrested for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

