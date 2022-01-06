Watch
LCSO: Altercation between drivers near Bannerman Rd leads to shooting; one dead

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An altercation between drivers led to a shooting that left one person dead off of Bannerman Road on Thursday, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the Circle K gas station parking lot at the corner of Bannerman Road and Thomasville Road.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies learned of an altercation between drivers that led to a vehicle collision, followed by shots being fired, LCSO said in a Facebook post.

One person was fatally wounded and another driver has been taken into custody as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

