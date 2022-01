TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at GVO, a bar located at 809 Railroad Avenue.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

One man has died as a result. Two others are being treated at the hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.