Florida judge won't dismiss lawsuit challenging governor's mask-mandate ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom.
Thursday afternoon Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper announced he is striking down a motion to dismiss the case, meaning it will move forward next week.
Parents from several large school districts want the governor's prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school.
LCS implemented mandatory masks for children on campus with an opt-out option.
DeSantis said parents should decide whether their children will wear masks in classrooms.