Leon County Schools sees 22 COVID-positive students, staff in first 2 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard shows 22 students/staff test positive for COVID-19 after just two days of in-classroom instruction.

LCS says students and staff followed the correct protocol and contact tracing investigations have been conducted and parents/guardians will be contacted directly if further actions are necessary.

Swift Creek Elementary had one positive student and one positive staff member on Wednesday.

Lincoln High School has one positive staff member on Thursday.

Canopy Elementary had two positive students on Thursday.

Cobb Middle School had two positive students on Thursday.

Conley Elementary had one positive student on Thursday.

Deer Lake Elementary had one positive student Wednesday.

DeSoto Trail Elementary had one positive student on Thursday.

Godby High School had two positive students on Thursday.

Killearn Lakes Elementary School had one positive student on Thursday.

Chiles High School had had one positive student Wednesday and two positive students on Thursday.

Leon High had one positive student on Thursday.

Rickards High had one positive student on Thursday.

Sullivan Elementary School had one positive student on Thursday.