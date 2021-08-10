Leon County Schools holds final meeting before the start of school with new mask measures in place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With less than 24 hours before kids head back to class in Leon County, district leaders and parents are making major decisions about masks in schools.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced Monday that LCS students in grades K through 8 will be required to wear a mask unless excused by a physician.

The decision came after first asking permission from Governor Ron Desantis, who has since said that superintendents who enforce mask mandates could risk having their salaries withheld.

Parents like Lara Perez Felkner say they appreciate and support Hanna's decision.

"As a parent and member of the community, I feel a lot better that children are going back to school masked and that my children will be sitting next to children who are masked on the school bus and in the classroom," Felkner said.

Additionally, the district has created a medical opt-out form for children whose physicians indicate that wearing a mask would create a health issue.

Schools began sending a copy of that form to parents Monday.

Parents will have until next Monday, August 16, to return them.