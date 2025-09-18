Daryl Parks files for candidacy for Mayor of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Former Politician Daryl Parks has filed his paperwork for candidacy for Mayor of Tallahassee.

Right now, he joins Jeremy Matlow for the mayoral seat.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections representative says his paperwork will be available later today.

Last November, Parks lost his bid for Senate District 3 to incumbent Corey Simon.

To see other races and a list of current candidates in Leon County, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.