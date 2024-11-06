Corey Simon retains seat in Senate District 3 over Daryl Parks

READ COREY SIMON'S STATEMENT BELOW:

"When I was first elected two years ago, I made a promise to the people I serve to always put them first and fight for their seat at the table. Together we delivered on Universal School Choice scholarships that put parents in the driver’s seat, aide to hurricane-impacted communities, and financial resources and opportunities for our fiscally constrained counties in the district.

"Tonight, I am incredibly grateful for the continued trust of the hard working people of the Big Bend. After three storms in 13 months, we may have challenges ahead, but I am more inspired than ever by the resiliency of our families, our farmers and our business owners.

"Tomorrow, the work to expand access to opportunities for folks across Senate District 3 continues. We will tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities together."

READ DARYL PARKS' STATEMENT BELOW:

Tonight, as the votes have been counted, civil rights attorney Daryl Parks has conceded the race for Florida Senate District 3. While the outcome wasn’t as hoped, the campaign built a powerful coalition of North Florida families who came together around affordable healthcare, lower costs, and protecting essential rights. Parks expressed deep gratitude for this support and affirmed his commitment to remain a steadfast advocate for North Floridians

On Election Night, Parks said:

“Though we didn’t get the outcome we were working toward, this campaign was a testament to North Florida’s shared hope for a better future that puts culture wars aside. I am immensely grateful to everyone who believed in our mission and our vision to put families over politics. Our work doesn’t end here—I am committed to continuing the fight for fair costs, accessible healthcare, and essential freedoms for every person in our community.”

Throughout the campaign, Parks inspired a wave of support across North Florida, [tallahassee.com] advocating for families and communities feeling the pressure of rising costs and restrictive policies. His campaign centered on fairness, accountability, and listening to the voices of everyday Floridians—a mission he plans to carry forward despite the election result.

“Our journey together has been about much more than a single election,” said Parks. “It’s about building a brighter future for all of us. I remain committed to that future and will continue to work alongside the people of North Florida to uplift our communities and ensure our voices are heard.”

While the result was not what many hoped for, Parks stands by his mission to serve North Florida and remain an advocate for the community’s needs.

Learn more about Daryl Parks and his vision for North Florida at DarylForFlorida.com. [darylforflorida.com]

ORIGINAL STORY:



Corey Simon retains his District 3 seat in the Florida State Senate over Daryl Parks.

Simon won by about 30,000 votes and won 11 of the 13 counties within the district.

Watch now to see what both candidates said about the outcome Tuesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

State Senate District 3 is not changing hands.

I'm Alberto Camargo in South Tallahassee.

I've been following the race between the incumbent Corey Simon and his challenger Daryl Parks very closely.

Here's how each candidate reacted as the results came in Tuesday night.

Corey Simon spent the night with friends and supporters at Proof Brewing Tuesday night as ballots were counted across Senate District 3.

He chose not to speak with me on camera, but Simon says he is grateful for the continued trust of neighbors across the Big Bend.

In a statement, Simon says, "When I was first elected two years ago, I made a promise to the people I serve to always put them first and fights for their seat at the table. The work to expand access for folks across Senate District 3 continues. We will tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities together."

Simon won District 3 by winning around 30,000 more votes than Parks — and 11 of the 13 counties within the district.

The only two counties Parks did win — Leon and Gadsden.

While this wasn't the outcome that he wanted, Parks said in a statement that his is "immensely grateful to everyone who believed in his mission and his vision to put family over politics."

In South Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

