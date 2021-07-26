Corruption in City Hall: JT Burnette Trial Day 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ninth day of JT Burnette's trial began with Scott Maddox taking the stand.

Maddox took a plea deal in 2019, pleading guilty to Honest services wire fraud, HS mail fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the government.

Maddox said Governance represented people from outside Tallahassee, explaining consulting isn't just about the vote side, but also helping to pitch and develop the product.

Paige Carter-Smith always worked with Maddox. She was his girlfriend of 11 years and made sure everything ran smoothly. Maddox said Reggie Cardoza worked for Governance doing advocacy.

Maddox told the court Governance went through bookkeepers frequently, saying the books weren't well kept.

When asked how intertwined his relationship with Carter-Smith was, Maddox replied, "She's my best friend."

Maddox said he sold Governance to Carter-Smith when he was running for Commissioner of Agriculture as it would be a full-time position. He said he also sold her real estate.

Governance paid for the SkyBox at FSU with Maddox's son and father's credit cards.

On his relationship with Burnette, Maddox said they were friends and met during an airport deal in which Maddox represented a group of people going against MillionAire.

"He was a top-tier fundraiser," Maddox said of Burnette. "Definitely not the highest."

Maddox said the McKibbon Hotel Group wanted to build a hotel and office space on Tennessee and Monroe.

"That's probably the best corner in Tallahassee," said Maddox. "They wanted it to be like the Floridian that once sat there and was majestic."

He told the court they spoke to Carter-Smith while he was on the City Commission and that he had several conversations with MHG too.

"Either I was out, which I frequently was, or I saw it on the agenda and had not declared a conflict of interest," said Maddox.

Showing multiple votes in that meeting Maddox was absent from he said he routinely would go the bathroom, take calls, etc.

He said afterward that Burnette asked him not to support the MHG project and for Carter-Smith to stop representing them. That's when Maddox said he would declare a conflict of interest.

Maddox said Burnette would handle other commissioners as long as Carter-Smith didn't get to them. Burnette also said he would file a lawsuit.

There were two confident votes as long as Maddox declared a conflict and ties always fail, which Burnette was confident would happen.

According to Maddox, Burnette said he would $100,000 to Carter-Smith, the amount they would receive from MHG, and that money would come from the federal contracting business with KaiserKane.

Maddox said Carter-Smith was fine with the deal but she wasn't told about the conflict of interest.

Governance handed MHG over to Gary Yordon after Carter-Smith agreed to stop representing the group. Wes would call to vent and conversations with Yordon focused on claims lodged by Erwin Jackson.

"'If you run against Steve Stewart, I will ruin you,'" Jackson said, according to Maddox.

Maddox said Jackson told him during the race that he was "mean and evil and vindictive."

Maddox told the court Carter-Smith negotiated the KaiserKline contract and would email specific details for him to "plugin."

The MHG vote failed in February 2014, after Maddox officially submitted his conflict of interest on Feb. 26, 2014. Carter-Smith sent a $100,00 invoice to KaiserKane the same day.

Maddox said Adam Corey introduced them to undercover agent Mike Miller in the SkyBox at an FSU football game. He said Corey's SkyBox was "like a disco. Very different from other boxes like mine."

He told the court he forgot he agreed to brunch with Miller, Cheery and Corey's entourage because was drunk. He showed up after Corey texted him.

"JT and I are buddies, he's a good guy," Maddox is heard saying in an audio recording.

Maddox said the Cascades/Myers Park plan was to take city property like the parks and rec, and build mixed-use with soundproofing qualities.

He also told the court he was extremely drunk when he met undercover agent Mike Sweets at Madison Social. Maddox said he was going through a divorce at the time.

"That whole deal, from the start, I set up specifically for JT," said Maddox.

In the recording from the brunch at Madison Social, Maddox says he's a local government consultant and told Sweets he wants to talk to Burnette about working with Governance.

He's heard telling Sweets it would cost $20,000 a month.

"JT knows how to get the deal done," said Maddox.

Maddox said he didn't want to travel, hang out or party, that he didn't need new friends.

According to Maddox, Corey brought Sweets to Maddox's SkyBox where the conversation about the trip to Las Vegas came up.

Maddox says Burnette told him Southern Pines wanted to hire Carter-Smith for the Falls Chase deal and when the check from Southern Pines arrived, neither he or Carter-Smith knew who it was from.

BACKGROUND

Corruption at city hall, it's the scandal the FBI released on February 5 of 2018.

That's when Scott Maddox, who was serving as a Tallahassee City Commissioner and Paige Carter-Smith, who was serving as the Downtown Improvement Authority Director, was named in search warrant affidavits.

Those documents say through a consulting company named Governance, they were paid to vote in favor of various groups lobbying to move into Tallahassee.

Maddox called the claims untrue a week later.

In December of that year, federal prosecutors found enough to charge him with 44 counts including bribery, extortion, bank fraud, and racketeering.

Just one day later, Former Governor Rick Scott suspended Maddox. Carter Smith stepped down from her role as well.

Not done with the players at hand, prosecutors indicted Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette on May 9, 2019.

In August of that year, Maddox and Carter Smith entered guilty pleas. The plea agreement only dealt with three charges: two for extortion and one for tax fraud. Thirty-nine of the charges were dropped because of that plea deal.

That same day, the US Attorney's Office launched a new statewide division made up of the US Attorney's Office, FBI agents, the IRS, and the Department of Justice to crack down on any form of corruption in government.

After three delays, JT Burnette is now on trial.