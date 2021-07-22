Corruption in City Hall: JT Burnette Trial Day 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day six of JT Burnette's corruption trial began with undercover agent Mike Miller back on the stand.

In a recorded conversation between Miller, Sweets and Burnette, the three are heard discussing cutting $2,500 and Burnette is heard giving advice on how to negotiate a deal.

Miller said Burnette told a story about a man who wanted $7 million for a courtyard and Burnette offered him $3.5 million. The man said no, but returned three months later and accepted Burnette's offer.

Miller told the defense at that point in time he hadn't told Burnette he was sending checks to Governance.

"So, if we're at that number, I'm willing, I'll put up a million bucks if you guys put up $2-3 million, right," Burnette is heard saying.

"He wanted to use his political capital for gain," Miller said.

The defense asked if Burnette "did his homework" on the Chase Falls project, to which Miller responded, "He knew his numbers."

"If you pay Scott Maddox, Scott ain't going to vote," Burnette says in the recorded conversation.

Jansen asked Miller if he thought it was obvious Burnette didn't know Mille was sending checks to Maddox through Governance.

Miller said it was unclear, but Sweets had asked Miller about the checks in front of Burnette. Miller responded to Sweets, "What you told me to send."

Sweets is heard asking Miller, "What - are you sending him $10,000?"

"Scott is not going to vote," Burnette is heard saying.

"Why are you sending him 10 grand," Sweets says. "F that."

Miller testified it was true Burnette later called Maddox the mafia. Burnette told Sweets and Miller they "messed up" sending Maddox the money to begin with.

"Your agent [Sweets] is saying it was his bad and he shouldn't have [sent money to Maddox]," Jansen asked Miller.

Miller responded he sent the checks at Sweet's direction.

The defense asked if the checks were sent through Southern Pines or the FBI; Miller said "yes."

"JT is saying they messed up by sending the checks and now they can't stop because it'll make him mad," Jansen said.

"He said, 'if you're going to make Scott mad, then I'm going to get out,'" said Miller.

Miller testified this was the first conversation he had with Burnette directly mentioning he was sending checks.

Jansen asked if Burnette was mad.

"He was red in the face," Miller said.

Later in the recording, Miller is heard saying he's upset the Cascades Park/Myer project got zero votes from the city council.

Burnette said he wanted to be an equity partner, like everyone else. He wanted to be an investor on the project and use the political capital he already has if needed.

He told Miller the city wanted the property tax from Chase Falls over the Myer project. Burnette said Miller could gain credibility with the city by "doing the right thing."

BACKGROUND

Corruption at city hall, it's the scandal the FBI released on February 5 of 2018.

That's when Scott Maddox, who was serving as a Tallahassee City Commissioner and Paige Carter-Smith, who was serving as the Downtown Improvement Authority Director, was named in search warrant affidavits.

Those documents say through a consulting company named Governance, they were paid to vote in favor of various groups lobbying to move into Tallahassee.

Maddox called the claims untrue a week later.

In December of that year, federal prosecutors found enough to charge him with 44 counts including bribery, extortion, bank fraud, and racketeering.

Just one day later, Former Governor Rick Scott suspended Maddox. Carter Smith stepped down from her role as well.

Not done with the players at hand, prosecutors indicted Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette on May 9, 2019.

In August of that year, Maddox and Carter Smith entered guilty pleas. The plea agreement only dealt with three charges: two for extortion and one for tax fraud. Thirty-nine of the charges were dropped because of that plea deal.

That same day, the US Attorney's Office launched a new statewide division made up of the US Attorney's Office, FBI agents, the IRS, and the Department of Justice to crack down on any form of corruption in government.

After three delays, JT Burnette is now on trial.