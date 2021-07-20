Corruption in City Hall: JT Burnette Trial Day 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The bribery, extortion, bank fraud, and racketeering trial for JT Burnette resumed Tuesday after a brief pause when a juror reported she may have been exposed to the coronavirus on Friday.

The unvaccinated juror received a negative test result and it was revealed the court is aware of who is and isn't vaccinated. They are using two different jury rooms to spread out.

Paige Carter-Smith took the stand again, facing Burnette’s defense lawyers.

She was asked on cross-examination whether she lied under oath during a sworn 2014 interview with the #Florida Commission on Ethics about a Scott Maddox complaint. “Yes,” she said.

Carter-Smith said there were trips to football games and Madison Social with "Sweets" and "Miller," undercover agents.

She previously entered three guilty pleas: Honest service mail fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government, and honest services wire fraud. Carter-Smith said she met with government officials four times to discuss the case, each meeting lasting two to four hours.

Carter-Smith's last meeting with government officials was one week before the trial began.

The government has filed a motion to reduce Carter-Smith's sentence for her cooperation. Judge Hinkle will make the final decision.

"As you sit here, they are the sole arbitrator to that motion getting filed," Kehoc said.

Carter-Smith said the first time money, or a check was received from Southern Pines it wasn't knowingly a scheme.

"At the beginning of this, I did not ask enough questions," she said.

She said she thought it was for Fool's Chase.

The defense said Carter-Smith provided information on McKibbon and KaiserKane, charges she wasn't indicted on.

"We had general conversations all the time," Carter-Smith said about speaking with Scott Maddox, "but nothing specific on that. We already established we had an intimate relationship."

She and Maddox purchased "special phones" to communicate.

"I didn't want my personal life open to the world," said Carter-Smith.

Carter-Smith said she gave an old phone to Ric Fernandez and bought new phones for herself, Maddox and his assistant Annie Flemming so their personal conversations weren't public.

When asked why her old website showed plans for the Floridian Hotel Carter-Smith said she was proud of it.

JT BURNETTE TRIAL: DAY ONE

JT BURNETTE TRIAL: DAY TWO

JT BURNETT TRIAL: DAY THREE

JT BURNETTE TRIAL: DAY FOUR

BACKGROUND

Corruption at city hall, it's the scandal the FBI released on February 5 of 2018.

That's when Scott Maddox, who was serving as a Tallahassee City Commissioner and Paige Carter-Smith, who was serving as the Downtown Improvement Authority Director, was named in search warrant affidavits.

Those documents say through a consulting company named Governance, they were paid to vote in favor of various groups lobbying to move into Tallahassee.

Maddox called the claims untrue a week later.

In December of that year, federal prosecutors found enough to charge him with 44 counts including bribery, extortion, bank fraud, and racketeering.

Just one day later, Former Governor Rick Scott suspended Maddox. Carter Smith stepped down from her role as well.

Not done with the players at hand, prosecutors indicted Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette on May 9, 2019.

In August of that year, Maddox and Carter Smith entered guilty pleas. The plea agreement only dealt with three charges: two for extortion and one for tax fraud. Thirty-nine of the charges were dropped because of that plea deal.

That same day, the US Attorney's Office launched a new statewide division made up of the US Attorney's Office, FBI agents, the IRS, and the Department of Justice to crack down on any form of corruption in government.

After three delays, JT Burnette is now on trial.