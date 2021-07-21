Corruption in City Hall: JT Burnette Trial Day 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sixth day of the JT Burnette trial began with U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle just dismissed a juror.

According to the judge, the juror was dismissed for sleeping through large amounts of testimony. This means the panel is down to 12 jurors.

“This juror has missed more of this trial than any juror in my 25 years presiding over jury trials," said Hinkle. "I don’t mean to be critical of her but she is in no position to be a conscientious juror in this case.”

Reportedly the juror sleeping did not have a medical reason, she said she was just tired.

“If I excuse the juror, we have 12 and we’re walking a tightrope without a net,” Hinkle said before rendering his decision. “And that’s what we have to do.”

Undercover agent "Mike Miller" then resumed testimony.

He said he and Scott Maddox had brunch at Edison, set up by Adam Corey. Miller and Maddox met for the first time the day before at a football game.

"JT's a good guy," Maddox told Miller. "He and I are buddies."

Miller said Maddox and Corey briefly discussed a project at Cascades Park.

"This is the one Mr. Burnette explains to us that he's the chosen one to build this property," Miller said.

At the brunch, Maddox reportedly said he would go in with Burnette on property and would have an "edge."

Miller said Paige Cater-Smith was not addressed at that brunch. Later that day, they met with Burnette to see the Falls Chase property, walking around for approximately an hour.

Miller said undercover agent "Sweets" had developed a more personal relationship with the group, so his role switched to being the face of the fake development.

In October 2016, Miller and Sweets began planning a trip to Las Vegas with Maddox and Burnette. Sweets began talking about how money would be transferred to Maddox.

"Based on my conversations with Sweets, he was working that out with Burnette (vs. Maddox) at that time," Miller said.

During a phone call discussing Governance, someone said, "There's nobody else in Governance other than Paige and she's Maddox, indirectly."

Miller said Burnette told him to be sure he knows what he wants before working with Governance.

"Maddox wants to keep his conversations narrowed to one person," Miller says Burnette told him.

According to Miller, Burnette said Maddox wants to work with someone he knows and promised Miller he would talk to Maddox about the deal.

Miller returned to Tallahassee in November 2016 and asked Burnette who he needed to send a check to. Burnette allegedly told Miller to send a check to Governance and that they would talk to Maddox about it.

The first check to Governance, $10,000 from Southern Pines Development, arrived Nov. 16, 2016, sent using certified mail.

The group's trip to Las Vegas in December 2016 was to build a relationship between Maddox and the agents. They were told it was Millers' birthday as well as an investor's meeting.

Miller said he, Brian Butler, Maddox and Burnette flew on a private jet because it's what Maddox wanted. Miller said making a show of wealth was very effective in getting close to Burnette.

"It went fo 3/4's of it," Miller said. "Mr. Maddox, at the end of dinner, made some comments and had some concerns about who we were. He didn't want to open up."

Miller said they didn't want Burnette to continue to be the go-between.

"We felt like we got closer to [Maddox] the first night, then the second night it regressed," said Miller.

On Dec. 20, 2016, Carter-Smith sent Miller a text asking for his email address to send him an agreement. The email stated she received the initial retainer of $10,000. Four days later she sent a follow-up text.

"My understanding is we were sending the money through Governance to Scott Maddox," Miller said.

The email Miller received from Carter-Smith was absent of negotiations or indications of work Southern Pines would receive.

Miller said he never signed a contract but sent a second check on Dec. 18, 2016, from a UPS store.

Miller, Sweets and Burnette took a trip to Dallas, TX in Jan. 2017.

"It did not go well as far as progress in our case," Miller said. "We could tell something had changed since our Vegas trip."

Miller says Burnette told them that since they had already started paying them, they could not stop paying them.

A third $10,000 check was mailed to Governance in Jan. 2017.

In Feb. 2017, Carter-Smith texted Miller asking for an agreement for the Jan./Feb. check, although it had already been cashed.

A fourth check was mailed on Feb. 22, 2017, for $10,000.

In early March, Miller said a group text was sent setting up a meeting with Burnette, who said he was cashing in on political capital.

"He's changed his position on how he wants to partner with us on the development project, "Miller said.

At this point, Burnette had moved to wanting to be a cash partner.

"We believed it was related to Mr. Maddox's hesitancy in Vegas," said Miller.

In a recording, Burnette told the undercover agents to continue sending checks to Carter-Smith.

"He's telling us that we should not stop paying Governance," Miller said. "That $10,000 would be cheaper than his political capital."

BACKGROUND

Corruption at city hall, it's the scandal the FBI released on February 5 of 2018.

That's when Scott Maddox, who was serving as a Tallahassee City Commissioner and Paige Carter-Smith, who was serving as the Downtown Improvement Authority Director, was named in search warrant affidavits.

Those documents say through a consulting company named Governance, they were paid to vote in favor of various groups lobbying to move into Tallahassee.

Maddox called the claims untrue a week later.

In December of that year, federal prosecutors found enough to charge him with 44 counts including bribery, extortion, bank fraud, and racketeering.

Just one day later, Former Governor Rick Scott suspended Maddox. Carter Smith stepped down from her role as well.

Not done with the players at hand, prosecutors indicted Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette on May 9, 2019.

In August of that year, Maddox and Carter Smith entered guilty pleas. The plea agreement only dealt with three charges: two for extortion and one for tax fraud. Thirty-nine of the charges were dropped because of that plea deal.

That same day, the US Attorney's Office launched a new statewide division made up of the US Attorney's Office, FBI agents, the IRS, and the Department of Justice to crack down on any form of corruption in government.

After three delays, JT Burnette is now on trial.