Burn Ban Orders in effect across Big Bend and South Georgia due to dry conditions

As dry and drought conditions continue, several counties and some cities have issued burn ban orders across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Below are the following cities and counties where a burn ban order is in effect:
Many of the bans have the following restrictions:
- Burning of yard debris such as leaves, branches, and other vegetative waste
- Land-clearing fires, brush piles, and similar site-preparation burns
- Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, and similar recreational or ceremonial fires, on public or private property
- Burning of household trash, construction debris, or other solid waste
- Use of burn barrels or similar devices for outdoor burning
Leon County is allowing burns approved by the Florida Forest Service.
* This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
