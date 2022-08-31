Arrest made in connection to deadly shootings in Quincy

(WTXL) — The Quincy Police Department announced Monday night that it had arrested an individual suspected to be connected to multiple deadly shootings in recent days in the city of Quincy.

According to the Quincy Police Department, 23-year-old Arderrious M. Smith was arrested in connection to the murder of Quadre Kirkland, age 20.

Smith was charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

The police department notes that it is expected that Smith will be charged with first degree murder of 18-year-old Shanti Lewis along with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing Kirkland around U.S. Highway 90 and South Jackson Street on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene in the early hours of Aug. 21 and found Kirkland lying on the ground near to a black four door sedan.

Kirkland was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound.

On Friday, Aug. 26 after 9:45 p.m., the Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting incident on West Crawford Street.

When the officers arrived, they learned that the vehicle operated by Lewis was traveling west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street. Another vehicle was traveling behind Lewis' vehicle.

The other vehicle maneuvered next to Lewis’ vehicle.

At that point, gunfire came from the suspect’s vehicle.

The gunfire struck Lewis, who died at the scene while passengers in Lewis’ vehicle reportedly were not injured.