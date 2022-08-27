Quincy Police Department investigating death of 18 year old in apparent shooting

(WTXL) — The Quincy Police Department announced Saturday that it is investigating the death of an 18 year old.

According to a news release from the Quincy Police Department, on Friday at 9:43 p.m., its personnel responded to a shooting that occurred at West Crawford Street.

When police officers arrived at the scene, officers were informed that the victim, who was driving a vehicle, was traveling west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street.

The news release says the victim’s vehicle was hit multiple times by gunshots.

The gunshots came from a suspect's vehicle, which was traveling behind and eventually beside the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was struck by gunfire, while two passengers in the victim's vehicle reportedly did not sustain injuries.

After the shooting, the suspected vehicle left the scene.

The Quincy Police Department says that it has a person of interest in the incident and is being assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Quincy Police Department requests anyone with information about the incident to contact the Quincy Police Department by calling 850-627-7111, or provide anonymous information to the Big Bend Crimestoppers by calling 850-574-8477.