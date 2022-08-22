Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy

(WTXL) — The Quincy Police Department announced Sunday that it is investigating a death of a man.

According to the news release from the Quincy Police Department, at 1:46 a.m. Sunday, the Quincy Police Department received a call of gunshots in the area of U.S. Highway 90 and South Jackson Street.

When QPD personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered a black four door sedan had been hit by multiple bullets and a man on the ground next to the vehicle.

According to the report, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The Quincy Police Department notes in the news release that it has identified persons of interest in relation to the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting the Quincy Police Department in the investigation of the incident.

QPD asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-7111 or submit anonymous information to the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.