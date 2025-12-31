ABC News 20/20 special on Donna Adelson Trial to air on ABC 27 Friday

This Friday, ABC News' "20/20" will air a special focusing on Donna Adelson's murder trial in Tallahassee. The 2-hour special, called "Meddler or Murderer?", will air at 9:00 p.m.

Adelson was found guilty on three counts, including first-degree murder, following the death of her former son-in-law Dan Markel. A jury found Adelson helped orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot which led to Markel's death in 2014. Markel was an FSU law professor, and his murder followed a divorce and custody battle involving the Adelson family.

The program includes an exclusive interview with ABC 27 neighborhood reporter Maya Sargent. You can see a portion of that interview in the promo below:

We've been covering the Dan Markel murder case and the court cases that followed for years. Adelson is the fifth person to serve jail time in the case, following Sigfredo Garcia, Luis Rivera, Katherine Magbanua, and Donna Adelson's son Charlie Adelson.

The jury handed down a guilty verdict for Donna Adelson in September, convicting her of first-degree murder, conspiracy for first-degree murder, and solicitation for first degree murder.

Maya Sargent was there throughout the trial and later spoke with a juror about what led to guilty verdict.

The juror said testimony from Adelson's son Robert and a "bump" operation by law enforcement provided the strongest evidence.

Adelson was later sentenced to life in prison without parole in October. Adelson also spoke about Dan Markel's murder and her trial during that sentencing.

ABC News' "20/20" is a primetime program hosted by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. You can also stream the program on Disney+ and Hulu.

