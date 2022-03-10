Watch
AAA: Florida average gas price jumps 13 cents overnight; sets highest average ever

(WTXL) — The jump in gas prices between March 9 and March was 13 cents, which sets a new record for average gas cost per gallon in the state at $4.34, according to AAA.

The average from a week ago in the Sunshine State was about $3.61 for a gallon on regular gas and a month ago, it was about $3.47 a gallon.

Currently, states like Georgia are working to reduce gas prices by suspending the state gas tax. In Florida, the Agriculture Commissioner, whose office oversees gas pumps in the state, is calling for the Sunshine State to follow suit.

