Where to find the best gas prices

Gas prices reached an all-time high on March 7, exceeding $4.10 a gallon.
Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.
To assist drivers in our coverage area in finding the best prices, below is a list of counties and their respective gas prices courtesy of GasBuddy.
FLORIDA
- Gadsden County
- Hamilton County
- Jefferson County
- Lafayette County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Suwannee County
- Taylor County
- Wakulla County
GEORGIA