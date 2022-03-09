Where to find the best gas prices

Gas prices reached an all-time high on March 7, exceeding $4.10 a gallon.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.

To assist drivers in our coverage area in finding the best prices, below is a list of counties and their respective gas prices courtesy of GasBuddy.

FLORIDA

GEORGIA