Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where to find the best gas prices

Gas
Video Blocks
Gas
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:03:38-05

Gas prices reached an all-time high on March 7, exceeding $4.10 a gallon.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.

To assist drivers in our coverage area in finding the best prices, below is a list of counties and their respective gas prices courtesy of GasBuddy.

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming