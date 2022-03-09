Watch
Kemp and Warnock push for halt to gas taxes as prices rise

Both for suspending collection of federal gas tax
Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 08, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants to suspend collections of state motor fuel taxes amid rising pump prices.

Kemp's call came Tuesday as on the same day Democratic President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

That move is likely to continue the upward pressure on prices.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. Both Warnock and Kemp are seeking reelection this year.

