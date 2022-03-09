Florida Agriculture Commissioner calls for state gas tax suspension amid price spike

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner and 2022 Democratic candidate for Governor Nikki Fried called on Gov. DeSantis and the State Legislature to suspend 27.3 cents per gallon in state gas taxes on Wednesday.

Fried's office is responsible for the inspection and approval for the accuracy of all Florida gas station pumps.

“We need to suspend the gas tax now to give Floridians some relief from the impact of Putin’s war on Ukraine and democracy," Fried said.

The state currently charges 19 cents per gallon on motor fuel, with the State Comprehensive Enhanced Transportation System Tax charging an additional 8.3 cents per gallon, with the final tax on gas being 0.125 cents per gallon.

On top of state taxes on gas, there is also a local sales tax that is not included in Fried's proposal. For a list of local options and ninth-cent rates by county, click here.

Gov. DeSantis said in November that he would push for $1 billion in gas tax relief when Florida's lawmaking session came around, but it never came to fruition.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $4.21, according to AAA.