Gadsden County voters approve School Sales Tax Increase, Rodney Moore wins District 2 School Board Seat

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County voters have approved a half-cent sales tax increase to help fund improvements across the Gadsden County School District.

WATCH FULL REPORT ON HALF CENT SALES TAX BELOW:

Gadsden County Voters Approve School Sales Tax Increase

According to election results as of 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, the measure passed with 57.68% of the vote. About 66% of the county's 26,870 registered voters cast a ballot.

The additional tax is expected to help pay for several district needs, including building repairs, air conditioning, school safety, buses and technology.

Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key says the additional revenue will give residents an opportunity to help address some of the district's biggest challenges and improve the learning environment for students.

“It gives an opportunity for our citizens here in the county to assist us with those major issues that we're having. To ensure that our kids are in the very best environment. So it helps take care of facilities, safety, technology, buses is a part of that, so those are the things that are really needed at the current time,” Key said.

The district has previously estimated the additional revenue could generate more than $2 million during the first year, based on current sales tax collection estimates.

With voters approving the measure, the school district will have an additional source of funding to address facility, safety and technology needs across Gadsden County.

WATCH FULL REPORT ON SCHOOL BOARD RACE BELOW:

Rodney Moore Wins District 2 School Board Seat

Rodney Moore has won the Gadsden County School Board District 2 seat and is thanking voters who supported his campaign.

In a statement following his victory, Moore expressed his appreciation for the community's support and shared his plans for the district moving forward.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me and placed their trust in me. I sincerely appreciate your votes, prayers, and encouragement.



I look forward to working alongside our teachers, students, staff, parents, and community members to strengthen our schools, create opportunities, and make a positive difference in our community.



Together, through teamwork and collaboration, we can build a brighter future. Thank you for believing in me!



Hold on, help is on the way!"

Rodney Moore

Moore says he looks forward to working with the school community as he prepares to take on his new role representing District 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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