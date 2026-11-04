Dianne Williams-Cox wins re-election to Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5, defeats challenger Inman-Johnson

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Dianne Williams-Cox will serve another term representing Seat 5 on the Tallahassee City Commission after defeating challenger Dot Inman-Johnson in Tuesday's election.

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Dianne Williams-Cox wins re-election to Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5

According to unofficial results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, Williams-Cox received 51.73% of the vote.

Following her victory, Williams-Cox said she is grateful for the community's continued support.

"I'm grateful, and I want to thank the community for agreeing to allow me to continue to serve them," Williams-Cox said.

As she prepares for another four years on the commission, Williams-Cox says she plans to focus on issues residents raised during the campaign, including public safety, affordable housing and neighborhood investment.

She says addressing gun violence will remain a priority, along with expanding housing opportunities and improving infrastructure throughout Tallahassee.

"We're going to make sure we're safe no matter where we are in our city, and we've got to be more concentrated on dealing with gun violence," Williams-Cox said.

She also emphasized the need to increase the city's housing inventory to make living in Tallahassee more affordable and improve residents' quality of life.

"We've got to have real impact on poverty," she said.

Williams-Cox's next term will also come as Tallahassee and other local governments prepare for the potential financial effects of Amendment 3, which voters approved Tuesday.

The amendment increases Florida's homestead property tax exemption for non-school taxes from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

While the measure is expected to provide additional property tax relief for eligible homeowners, it could also reduce revenue available to local governments.

Property taxes help fund services such as public safety, infrastructure and other local operations.

Williams-Cox will begin her third term representing Seat 5 on the Tallahassee City Commission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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