Trial date set for Charlie Adelson in death of Dan Markel

Trial expected to begin late April 2023 with jury selection
Posted at 1:10 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 13:11:44-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A trial date has been set for a man accused to be part of a murder-for-hire plot against his former brother-in-law.

During a case management hearing Friday in a Leon County courtroom, Charles “Charlie” Adelson learned his trial in the 2014 death of Daniel Markel was scheduled to begin April 24, 2023 with jury selection.

According to Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller records, jury selection may last three to four days with opening statements anticipated to begin Friday, April 28.

May 1 is the anticipated date for evidence to be presented in court.

A resident in southeast Florida, Adelson was arrested April 21 and is facing first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder offenses related to Markel's death.

Markel, a Florida State University law professor, was killed in July 2014 outside his Tallahassee residence.

Sigfredo Garcia was found guilty of murdering Markel in October 2019, while Luis Rivera pled guilty in 2016 of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal in the death of Markel.

After a mistrial in October 2019, on May 27, 2022 Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder in a retrial for her role in Markel’s death for allegedly being a link between Garcia and Adelson.

