Pre-trial release denied for Charlie Adelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pre-trial release for Charlie Adelson, the former brother-in-law of Dan Markel, was denied in court Friday, Sept. 9.

Judge Robert Wheeler said the the state has met the burden of proof against Adelson.

Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on April 25 for murder charges relating to the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Adelson is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in connection to the murder of Markel.

Katherine Magbanua, Charlie Adelson's former girlfriend, was given a life sentence in July for her role in arranging the murder of Florida State University professor Dan Markel.

A case management will be held in December, which is when Wheeler said they'll have a better idea if they will be ready for trial by February or March.