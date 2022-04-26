Charlie Adelson booked into Leon County jail for Markel murder charges

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Charlies Adelson was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on April 25 for murder charges relating to the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Photo Credit: Florida State University Law School Dan Markel

Adelson's first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning and faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

According to The Associated Press, it's alleged that Adelson arranged the killing so his sister could move back to the Fort Lauderdale area from Tallahassee with her two children.

