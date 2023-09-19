New judge assigned to Charlie Adelson case following death of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Court documents show the Honorable Stephen Everett, Circuit Judge, has been assigned to hear and determine the case involving Charlie Adelson.

The document was filed Sept. 15. The order was signed by chief judge, Francis J. Allman. No reason for the change is given in the document. Judge Robert Wheeler had been tied to the case since April of 2022.

Court documents indicate a trial is still set for October 23, 2023 in this case.

Everett was Florida's first African American male Circuit Judgefor the Second Judicial Circuit when he was sworn in back in 2019. Everett was first appointed to the Leon County bench in 2016.

Meanwhile, Charlie Adelson is accused of hiring hit men to kill a Florida State University law professor. Adelson is facing charges in the death of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel in 2014.

Adelson was arrested in April of 2022. The trial for Adelson was expected to begin in April 2023 but it was pushed back.