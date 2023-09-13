LEON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Spectators at varsity football games must pass through metal detection devices

Leon County School District announced a new safety policy Wednesday.

Spectators at varsity football games will have to pass through metal detection devices.

The district said this is due to a rise in security issues.

SCHOOL DISTRICT FACEBOOK POST:

Due to the rise in security issues taking place at high school football games both here in Leon County and throughout the country, Leon County Schools (LCS) will begin requiring all spectators attending varsity football games to pass through metal detection devices. This will begin Friday, September 15 and remain in place throughout the 2023 season.

We understand this may add time to the entrance process, so please plan accordingly.

The safety of our students and staff will always be our number one priority. As a reminder, here are some of the other safety protocols in place during athletic events:

• No Backpacks: Students and fans are not permitted to bring backpacks into any LCS stadium. Diaper bags and purses are allowed, but safety officers will ask them to be opened at the gate upon entry.

• No Loitering or Standing Around: The best way to enjoy the game is from your seat. Administrators and law enforcement officers will politely remind any groups of fans standing around to return to their seats. If there are instances of non-compliance, attendees will be asked to leave the event.

• Home and Away Bleachers: There is no walking between home and away bleachers. There are restrooms and concessions on both sides of the field. LCS administrators will be stationed at the midway point to help remind attendees to stay on their school’s respective side.

Student athletic events are a major part of the high school experience in our community. Together we can keep the excitement, traditions and pageantry safe and enjoyable. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your school’s athletic department for more information.