Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Funeral arrangements announced for Rickards student and mother after tragic car accident

Poster image (45).jpg
Rickards High School
Poster image (45).jpg
Posted

Family members of a mother and son who passed away in a car crash last week will hold a funeral for them this Sunday.
 

Angelique Witmer and her son Gavin was killed after a truck collided with theirs on Tennessee Street.

They were heading Tallahassee's Veteran's Day Parade, last Monday.

"A tremendous light": Tallahassee mourns Rickards student killed in crash Monday

Gavin was a drum major in the Rickards High School band... And the school held a vigil for him last week.
Students mourn loss of Rickards senior killed in crash at candlelight vigil

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS:

  • Bevis Funeral Home on John Knox Road
    • 200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303
  • Saturday at 2pm

Click here for more information about how to help the Witmer family.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood