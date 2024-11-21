Funeral arrangements announced for Rickards student and mother after tragic car accident

Family members of a mother and son who passed away in a car crash last week will hold a funeral for them this Sunday.



Angelique Witmer and her son Gavin was killed after a truck collided with theirs on Tennessee Street.

They were heading Tallahassee's Veteran's Day Parade, last Monday.

Gavin was a drum major in the Rickards High School band... And the school held a vigil for him last week.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS:



Bevis Funeral Home on John Knox Road

200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Saturday at 2pm



Click here for more information about how to help the Witmer family.

