Riley Elementary students receive books at 'If You Give a Child a Book' event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — WTXL-TV ABC 27 went to John. G. Riley Elementary School for a book fair Monday.

The book fair was part of ABC 27 and Scripps-Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

ABC 27 and Scripps Howard held a book fair at Garrison-Pilcher Elementary School in Thomasville, Georgia last month.

ABC 27 has partnered with both elementary schools to provide book fairs during the 2022-2023 academic year.

During last month's book fair, Scripps-Howard announced the millionth book that has been given to students was revealed during the nationwide initiative.