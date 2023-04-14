'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign makes stop at Garrison-Pilcher Elementary

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — There was a lot of excitement at Garrison-Pilcher Elementary School Friday morning.

Students received a very special book from the Scripps-Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

This month, the Scripps Howard Fund is celebrating the giveaway of the one-millionth book through the book campaign.

To date, 25,000 students in first through sixth grades at Title I partner schools across the country got a free book to celebrate the one-millionth book donated to the campaign.

A total of 800 first and second graders at Garrison-Pilcher received their free book Friday.

The Millionth book has been a well-kept secret, which teachers revealed.

It is "Dog Man, Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" published by Scholastic; a surprise gift by world renowned author Dav Pilkey.

It's a gift of reading that students say, "keeps on giving."