Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Capital City Amphitheater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Earth, Wind & Fire made the 21st night of September one to be remembered as they performed at Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

It was announced in April that the legendary group would be making their way to Tallahassee and tickets for the show completely sold out.

Capital City Amphitheater will be welcoming more bands in October including:

Oct. 7: JJ Grey & Mofro

Oct. 8: Gov't Mule

Oct. 13: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

It was also announced earlier this year that Ben Folds will headline Word of South with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra April 21, 2023.

