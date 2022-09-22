Watch Now
Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Capital City Amphitheater

More artists to play throughout October
ABC 27
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 12:31:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  — Earth, Wind & Fire made the 21st night of September one to be remembered as they performed at Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

It was announced in April that the legendary group would be making their way to Tallahassee and tickets for the show completely sold out.

Capital City Amphitheater will be welcoming more bands in October including:

It was also announced earlier this year that Ben Folds will headline Word of South with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra April 21, 2023.

More information and tickets can be found on the Capital City Amphitheater website.

