JJ Grey & Mofro and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Capital City Amphitheater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two concerts will be coming to the Capital City Amphitheater in September.

JJ Grey & Mofro's are returning to Leon County Sept. 9 after two sold out amphitheater performances. Ticket prices are $30 for general admission, $40 for P2 Reserved and $50 P1 Reserved.

Nine-time Grammy winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Earth, Wind and Fire will perform later in the month on Sept. 21. Ticket prices are $40 for general admission, $60 for P2 Reserved and $80 for P1 Reserved.

Tickets will go on sale at noon April 15 and can be purchased online at CapitalCityAmphitheater.com [lnks.gd].

For more information on the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park, seating details and other concerts, visit CapitalCityAmphitheater.com [lnks.gd] or call (850) 878-6900. For destination information, please go to VisitTallahassee.com [lnks.gd].

