Ben Folds to headline 2023 Word of South

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Ben Folds smiles to the audience as he performs during first lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden's annual Mothers Day Tea to honor military-connected mothers at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  — Monday, Leon County Government in partnership with Word of South announced that Ben Folds will be headlining the 2023 Word of South Festival.

Folds will perform with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra at Cascades Park Capital City Amphitheater on Friday, April 21, 2023.

"Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, Ben Folds created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records," reads a statement from Leon County Government. "His last album was a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts. For over a decade, he’s performed with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras and serves as the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at noon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prices are $27 for general admission, $35 for P2 Reserved and $50 for P1 Reserved.

For more information on the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park, seating details and other concerts, visit CapitalCityAmphitheater.com or call (850) 878-6900.

