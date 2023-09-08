Accidental shooting deaths on the rise in Tallahassee; see how many TPD has recorded so far this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — So far in 2023, Tallahassee Police Department says there have been three accidental shootings resulting in the death of another person. That number accounts for shootings that happened between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2023. ABC 27 requested the data Sept. 7 and received the data early in the afternoon on Sept. 8.

TPD’s records also show one accident shooting resulted in the death of the person who fired the gun.

When it comes to injuries, TPD says there have been zero accidental shootings resulting in injury to another person. There have been six accidental shootings resulting in injury to self.

These numbers do not include incidents reported to and/or investigated by other agencies in Leon County. TPD said the average age of accidental shooting victims is 24.

Since the beginning of September there have been two accidental shootings that killed children in Tallahassee. The first resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy on Sept. 1.

The second resulted in the death of a one-year-old boy. That shooting happened Sept. 6.

TPD’s records show only one accidental shooting death for the entire year of 2022. More statistics can be seen in the table below.