Early morning shooting leaves teen dead in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a early morning shooting.

According to TPD, they responded Just after 1a.m. to the Suburban Extended Stay on Silver Slipper Lane Room.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 14-year old shot.

Officers immediately began rendering life-saving aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigative efforts reveal an 8-year-old juvenile relative of the victim was handling a firearm when it went off hitting the 14-year-old.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing however, there are no charges at this time.

