Early morning shooting leaves teen dead in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Police investigate shooting death of a 14-year-old
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 01, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a early morning shooting.
According to TPD, they responded Just after 1a.m. to the Suburban Extended Stay on Silver Slipper Lane Room.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 14-year old shot.
Officers immediately began rendering life-saving aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Preliminary investigative efforts reveal an 8-year-old juvenile relative of the victim was handling a firearm when it went off hitting the 14-year-old.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing however, there are no charges at this time.

