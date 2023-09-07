UPDATE: Two one-year-old boys left alone in Tallahassee with unsecured guns, one shot and killed

Tallahassee Police are investigating after they say two babies were left alone in a room in Tallahassee.

One of the babies was shot and died following the incident.

All circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

UPDATE: Investigative efforts reveal the victim, a one year old male juvenile, was left unattended with a one year old male juvenile relative. A search of the residence revealed multiple firearms were left unsecured and within reach of the children. One of the firearms discharged, striking the victim. This remains an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: On Wednesday, Sept. 6, just after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a caller transporting a one year old child to the hospital after being injured in a shooting. Officers and Emergency Medical Services made contact with the vehicle at Miccosukee and Capital Circle Northeast. The child was transported to the hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigative efforts indicate the shooting was accidental, however, all circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.