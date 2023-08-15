Why some Panacea fishermen are unhappy with change in red snapper fishing rules and others support it

Florida is extending gulf recreational red snapper season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They didn't open it enough I don't think you know they sent people out there during the hot parts of the summer when they're dodging the rain storms", Edward Clark says.

Edward Clark grew up in Panacea and has been fishing his whole life. He says the extensionannounced by Governor Ron DeSantis Friday is not enough.

"If you can't get fish than you can't come home to eat fish and you get a bunch of people going out they don't get to come home and share their fish with their friends because they don't really get enough fish to eat for the price of the cost." Clark says.

Clark says the regulation limits the amount of fish they take home. The season is now 87 days. The fall season is each weekend starting September 1st until November 26th.

"They're deliberately killing these fish when you catch one and think well I'm not allowed to have this you throw it off and watch it float off and the sharks get it when it's floating they know they're doing it they gotta know they're doing it." Clark explains.

On the other hand, some say the change will benefit life in the water.

"As far as conservation you're adding to the environment you're adding to that ocean and it's got to make people feel good inside it does me" Says Mccombs.

Bear Mccombs says the regulation will allow more people to continue to fish in the future.

"I believe it's commercially a great thing also for the public that just wanna go out there and enjoy it and try it opens up a longer time for them." Maccomb says.

FWC Executuive Director Roger young said "the Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy this recreational opportunity. This applies to people like Mccombs who brought friends from Iowa to come fishing with him. He's happy says the regulation helps him get a better catch.

"They're regulating it they're bringing back some good size fish without over fishing it and again to me when I go out and I'm having fun I know I got a better chance of catching what we call a pig than catching something small that I could damage bringing it that far out the water." Mccombs explains.

If you want to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational boat, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler.

