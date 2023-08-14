NEW DATES ANNOUNCED - Florida extends recreational red snapper season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida is extending the recreational red snapper season by 17 days.

In a news release, DeSantis said the state is adding every Friday through Sunday in September, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day to the previously announced season. The 2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.

The news release also said those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf, and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit that are limited to fishing in state waters, will be able to participate in the 2023 Gulf red snapper season.

“The Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy this recreational opportunity,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “Being able to extend the season 17 days will allow additional access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

The news released included the updated fall season dates below:



September 1–4 (Friday–Monday of Labor Day Weekend)

September 8–10

September 15–17

September 22–24

September 29–October 1

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 23–26 (Thanksgiving Weekend)

Find more on recreational snapper regulations here.