What you need to know about Thomasville's Black History Month celebrations

Thomasville's Black History Month parade will take place Saturday starting at 10am.

The parade will kick off on North Broad Street.

Check out the video above to heard from a committee member on why events like this are so important!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The City of Thomasville is gearing up for its 7th annual Black History Month Celebration.

This year's theme, African Americans, and the Arts, is focused on giving black creatives in the community a chance to show off their skills.

But that's not all.

The City of Thomasville has planned a variety of activities including its 5th annual Black History Parade.

The route starts on North Broad Street and Washington.

Thomasville's first African American police officer, Lucinda Brown, will serve as grand Marshall.

I caught up with black history month committee member Morris Arrington.

He shared why things such as this are so important.

"It is actually paying homage to them but to me as a lifelong educator, it means so much for the children to learn of the African American experience here in Thomasville," said Arrington.

The parade will be followed by music, art, food, and other activities at the ritz amphitheater.

The Black History Month Parade will be Saturday starting at 10am.