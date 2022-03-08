Widespread rain to bring strong storm and localized flood threat this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our forecast is turning soggy across the Big Bend and southern Georgia beginning Wednesday morning as a front stalls to our north allowing low pressure to bring in deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico leading to multiple rounds of widespread rain and storms along with cloudy skies and a muggy feel through Saturday morning.

Rain chances will stay elevated beginning tomorrow morning just after daybreak with some dry breaks in between, but you won't want to leave the house without an umbrella. We can expect the rainfall totals over the next 5 days to be anywhere in between 3-5" with locally higher amounts. The rainfall is beneficial with worsening drought conditions, but we're getting a lot! Areas that exceed 5" will deal with localized flash flood potential, especially later this week as the ground becomes saturated.

On top of the heavy rain and flood threat, severe weather will also be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for Wednesday with the potential for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado.

The SPC has also issued a Day 4 Slight Risk for when the strong cold front passes through the region Friday night-Saturday morning.

The primary threats will also be damaging winds and a brief tornado embedded in the cold front, along with heavy rainfall and localized flooding. At this time, confidence remains lower with the severe weather potential, especially toward the weekend but the details will be fine-tuned throughout the rest of the week.

If possible, today would be a good time to clear out any storm drains or gutters near your house before widespread rain begins to allow all the water somewhere to drain off to help limit any ponding or flooding.

