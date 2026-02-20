Weekend Storms - What You Need To Know

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means one or two isolated severe storms are possible through this event. Strong storms can start as early as 12 AM., but the severe threat has a better chance from around 1:00 A.M. to around 5:00 a.m. with scattered showers lingering into Sunday morning. The sun will come out by the afternoon.

The Main Threat with this system will be Strong Gusts around 40-60 mph. The only other major threat would be Frequent Lightning, but the threat is low. Tornadoes, hail, and flooding are not expected with this event. Rainfall totals are likely to be around 0.25" on average.

This is still a changing forecast so stick with us for updates!

