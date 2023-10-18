Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the nearby waters of the Gulf and western Caribbean will remain settled without concern for impending tropical system development through the rest of this week, a persistent and vigorous disturbance is continuing to move mainly to the west in the open tropical Atlantic waters. The system is expected to become a tropical depression soon as it approaches the islands of the Windwards in the Lesser Antilles late this week. Long-range indications show the system turning to the northwest and north through next week, which would keep it on a path away from the eastern shores of the U.S.